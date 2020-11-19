19:10
Chairman of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Meder Irsaliev detained

Chairman of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Meder Irsaliev has been detained within a criminal case on systematic extortions from the territorial divisions of the Fund. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported today.

«The Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS within the framework of pre-trial proceedings revealed a group of officials of the Social Fund, who, in order to illegally obtain material and other benefits, were systematically engaged in extortion from the heads of the territorial structures of the Social Fund. Within the framework of the pre-trial proceedings, irrefutable information was obtained about the involvement of the Chairman of the Social Fund in illegal money extortion,» the statement says.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. An investigation is underway.
