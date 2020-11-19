Ecology is in danger: Aliya Shagiyeva photographed in garbage pile

The main rule for solving the situation with household and industrial waste is to start with yourself. The daughter of the former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, an artist Aliya Shagieva decided to draw attention of Kyrgyzstanis to the problem by taking pictures in the trash.

According to her, the amount of garbage in Kyrgyzstan is growing and the situation makes people think.

«But we throw up our hands, and a secret thought runs through our heads: can we really do something? We can, of course. In this publication, I would not want to rant about how bad the situation is and what a terrible creature a human is. Because it is not so bad, and there is still hope for humanity. I believe in peace,» Aliya Shagieva wrote.

The artist also told about volunteers who help to dispose garbage properly. «They have created an application that helps to dispose garbage correctly, less harmful to our planet. Moreover, a car can come to pick up your garbage, just like a taxi. On their page, they tell how to separate plastic, where to bring used batteries. This is alien for many of us, but, for example, in Germany, sorting of garbage became an official duty of every person five years ago,» she wrote.