Drone used to remove waste from mountains in Kyrgyzstan — mountaineer

For the first time in Kyrgyzstan’s history, waste has been removed from a high-altitude mountain camp using a drone, a mountaineer Maksim Cherkasov told about it on social media.

According to him, a backpack filled with garbage was airlifted from a high camp on Lenin Peak (7,134 meters) using a drone.

«Now trash can be taken down not on your back, but with the help of a soulless machine,» Cherkasov wrote.

He emphasized that the issue extends beyond plastic waste — it includes old tents, gear, and other items that have accumulated on climbing routes over decades.

Cherkasov added that as the ecological vulnerability of mountain regions increases, the use of drones could offer a viable solution to the growing problem of pollution.

Lenin Peak is one of the most popular summits in Kyrgyzstan, attracting hundreds of climbers from around the world each year. Waste management in high-altitude camps has become a particularly pressing issue.
