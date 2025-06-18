Three tons of garbage removed from Issyk-Kul shoreline over past two months

Systematic efforts to preserve natural resources and replenish fish stocks in Issyk-Kul Lake are ongoing in Issyk-Kul region. The Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Issyk-Kul region reported.

Related news Less garbage found on bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake compared to previous year

As part of these activities, large-scale environmental cleanup campaigns were organized along the lake’s shore and coastal areas in April and May, resulting in the collection and removal of over 3 tons of household and plastic waste.

Over the first five months of 2025, local authorities, including the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region, the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Issyk-Kul region, the regional office under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, and municipal administrations, identified 80 violations related to environmental safety and conservation laws.

Of these, 30 cases involved illegal fishing. At least 545 synthetic fishing nets with a total length of 54,500 meters were confiscated during raids.

Additionally, to restore aquatic biological resources, the Department of Fisheries, in cooperation with local fish farms, has been actively restocking the lake. Since the beginning of the year, more than 700,000 trout fry, 7 million whitefish fry, and 6 million carp and common carp fry have been released into Issyk-Kul.