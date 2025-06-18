17:16
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Three tons of garbage removed from Issyk-Kul shoreline over past two months

Systematic efforts to preserve natural resources and replenish fish stocks in Issyk-Kul Lake are ongoing in Issyk-Kul region. The Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Issyk-Kul region reported.

Related news
Less garbage found on bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake compared to previous year
As part of these activities, large-scale environmental cleanup campaigns were organized along the lake’s shore and coastal areas in April and May, resulting in the collection and removal of over 3 tons of household and plastic waste.

Over the first five months of 2025, local authorities, including the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region, the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Issyk-Kul region, the regional office under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, and municipal administrations, identified 80 violations related to environmental safety and conservation laws.

Of these, 30 cases involved illegal fishing. At least 545 synthetic fishing nets with a total length of 54,500 meters were confiscated during raids.

Additionally, to restore aquatic biological resources, the Department of Fisheries, in cooperation with local fish farms, has been actively restocking the lake. Since the beginning of the year, more than 700,000 trout fry, 7 million whitefish fry, and 6 million carp and common carp fry have been released into Issyk-Kul.
link: https://24.kg/english/333172/
views: 62
Print
Related
Beach owners and tenants to be required to conduct thorough cleanups
Electronic waste from Kyrgyzstan to be recycled at plant in Mongolia
Less garbage found on bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake compared to previous year
Capsule laid in Osh city for construction of waste processing plant
Cabinet establishes new state waste management company — Eco Operator
At least 228 kilograms of garbage per capita registered in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan allocates land for waste-to-electricity plant
Beach of Zolotiye Peski resort to be opened in June after reconstruction
Anti-poaching efforts continue in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan
Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana
Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan
18 June, Wednesday
17:14
Cause of blackout that left Bishkek without electricity still unknown Cause of blackout that left Bishkek without electricity...
17:01
Three tons of garbage removed from Issyk-Kul shoreline over past two months
16:59
Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting SCO Digital Ministers' Meeting in 2026
16:57
Our decision on border brought peace and friendship to Central Asia — President
16:54
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins Grand Prix at Art Football 2025 Festival