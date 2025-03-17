Over 36 tons of garbage removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake in 2024

More than 36 tons of garbage were removed from the bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake in 2024. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

It is noted that the lake is constantly being cleaned in order to prevent an environmental disaster in the biosphere zone and preserve it.

The ministry reported that not only bottles, packaging, plastic bags, but even car tires are thrown out. A large number of fishing nets were also removed from the bottom. Cases of poaching continue.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations calls on guests of the region to treat Issyk-Kul and nature in general with care.