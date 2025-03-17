12:17
USD 87.45
EUR 94.92
RUB 1.03
English

Over 36 tons of garbage removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake in 2024

More than 36 tons of garbage were removed from the bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake in 2024. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

It is noted that the lake is constantly being cleaned in order to prevent an environmental disaster in the biosphere zone and preserve it.

The ministry reported that not only bottles, packaging, plastic bags, but even car tires are thrown out. A large number of fishing nets were also removed from the bottom. Cases of poaching continue.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations calls on guests of the region to treat Issyk-Kul and nature in general with care.
link: https://24.kg/english/322996/
views: 131
Print
Related
Fines introduced for jet ski use on Issyk-Kul Lake
Parliamentary committee approves ban on jet skis on Issyk-Kul Lake
More than 14 tons of garbage removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul in 2024
Issyk-Kul Lake is under threat — Edil Baisalov
MES employees continue to clean bottom of Issyk-Kul lake
Kumtor Gold Company organizes cleanup of shore and bottom of Issyk-Kul lake
MP proposes community service for throwing garbage in wrong place
President of Kyrgyzstan picks up garbage left in mountains after picnics
Tourist season: MP demands to solve issue with jet skis on Issyk-Kul lake
Activists collect 5 trucks of garbage in nature reserves in Kyrgyzstan and Altai
Popular
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers
Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie
17 March, Monday
12:00
Fines introduced for jet ski use on Issyk-Kul Lake Fines introduced for jet ski use on Issyk-Kul Lake
11:40
101 objects of Trade Unions Federation of Kyrgyzstan privatized for 32 years
11:32
Kyrgyzstan and China intend to increase trade turnover to $45 billion by 2030
11:23
Two more children fall from ninth floor in Bishkek
11:16
Girl dies in hospital after falling from sixth floor in Bishkek