13:21
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Tazalyk to remove garbage from suburban villages from July 1

Tazalyk municipal enterprise will remove garbage from suburban villages from July 1. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to it, the removal of solid household waste in the territories of Novopavlovka, Lebedinovka, Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa, Alamedin and Kok-Zhar will now be carried out by the municipal enterprise.

From July 1, residents of these territories will receive receipts for payment of garbage removal services.

The municipality calls not to pay third-party private companies, but to use only the official channels of Tazalyk.

The tariffs for solid household waste removal were set by the decision of the Bishkek City Council dated January 31, 2023 and are:

  • For the population — 42.23 soms per person per month;
  • For pensioners — 23.18 soms including VAT.
link: https://24.kg/english/334058/
views: 164
Print
Related
Tazalyk municipal enterprise receives new equipment
Tazalyk to receive special equipment for cleaning Bishkek
New special equipment purchased for Tazalyk shown to Akylbek Japarov
Special points for Tazalyk employees being opened in Bishkek
Tazalyk starts earning more than 65 million soms per year
Car hits Tazalyk employee in Bishkek
New director of Bishkek Tazalyk appointed
Equipment for cleaning and washing roads purchased for capital’s Tazalyk
Residents of Alamedin district independently clear landfill sites
Tazalyk to install new garbage containers
Popular
Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank
MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system
U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants
Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented
25 June, Wednesday
12:47
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Malaysia President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Ma...
12:39
National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U23) plays with Tajikistan
12:19
Immersive anti-drug exhibition to be held in Bishkek on June 26
12:11
Number of issued compulsory health insurance policies increases in Kyrgyzstan
12:03
Kyrgyzstan and USA seek mutually acceptable solutions to sanction issues