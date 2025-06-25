Tazalyk to remove garbage from suburban villages from July 1

Tazalyk municipal enterprise will remove garbage from suburban villages from July 1. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to it, the removal of solid household waste in the territories of Novopavlovka, Lebedinovka, Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa, Alamedin and Kok-Zhar will now be carried out by the municipal enterprise.

From July 1, residents of these territories will receive receipts for payment of garbage removal services.

The municipality calls not to pay third-party private companies, but to use only the official channels of Tazalyk.

The tariffs for solid household waste removal were set by the decision of the Bishkek City Council dated January 31, 2023 and are: