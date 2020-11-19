14:36
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

A significant drop in air temperature is expected in Kyrgyzstan on November 19-21. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Heavy precipitation is forecast for November 19 in some areas of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad regions.

Wet snow accretion on wires and trees is expected along with packed snow, ice and snow drifts on the roads.

It is expected that the west wind will increase in some places up to 15-20 meters per second.

Air temperature will drop in Chui valley at night to −15 ... −10 degrees, in the north to −17, in the daytime — to −7 ... −2 degrees; in Talas valley at night — to −19, in the daytime — to −9 ... −4 degrees; in the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions at night — to −11 degrees, in the daytime — to −5 ... 0; in the farming zone of Issyk- Kul region at night — to −8, in the daytime — to −2 ... + 3 degrees; in the farming zone of Naryn region at night — to −16 ...−11, in the daytime — to −6 ...− 1; in high mountain areas at night — to −29 , in the afternoon — to — 19 ... — 14 degrees.

Such unstable weather will complicate grazing and keeping of livestock on pastures, operation of vehicles, communications companies, energy and utilities services.
