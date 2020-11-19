UNICEF donates medicines for $ 100,000 to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

UNICEF donated medicines worth $ 100,000 to the Ministry of Health to treat patients with COVID-19. The ministry reported.

The medicines are provided within the framework of a project funded by the European Union, which is being implemented by UNICEF to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, coordinated by the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The supplies include 1,000 packages of Co-Amoxiclav, 500 packages of Ceftriaxone and 1,000 of Heparin. 1,000 more packages of Co-Amoxiclav will arrive to the country in February 2021.

This procurement is due to a specific request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic to support the response to COVID-19 and address the shortage of essential medicines.