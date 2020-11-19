09:56
USD 84.77
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.12
English

UNICEF donates medicines for $ 100,000 to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

UNICEF donated medicines worth $ 100,000 to the Ministry of Health to treat patients with COVID-19. The ministry reported.

The medicines are provided within the framework of a project funded by the European Union, which is being implemented by UNICEF to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, coordinated by the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The supplies include 1,000 packages of Co-Amoxiclav, 500 packages of Ceftriaxone and 1,000 of Heparin. 1,000 more packages of Co-Amoxiclav will arrive to the country in February 2021.

This procurement is due to a specific request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic to support the response to COVID-19 and address the shortage of essential medicines.
link: https://24.kg/english/173610/
views: 76
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan hosts World Antimicrobial Awareness Week
Equipment for $ 200,000 donated to hospitals in Bishkek, Osh and Naryn region
Guidelines for studying drug safety in EAEU approved
Second wave of COVID-19: Hospitals have stocks of medicines for 322.3 mln soms
UNICEF provides assistance to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Over 50 % of children in Kyrgyzstan may find themselves below poverty line
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
Girls in Science project launched in Kyrgyzstan
State Material Reserves Fund to purchase 65 types of drugs, including for COVID
Kyrgyzstan has three-month reserve of medicines
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan
19 November, Thursday
09:43
Talant Mamytov receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan Talant Mamytov receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan
09:33
UNICEF donates medicines for $ 100,000 to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
18 November, Wednesday
18:36
Acting President and Ambassador of Russia to Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation
18:27
Qatar to pay for heart surgeries for 81 Kyrgyzstanis
17:46
Peaceful march for Constitution to take place in Bishkek
17:34
Introduction of CMTPL insurance in Kyrgyzstan postponed
17:05
Public opinion on draft Constitution to be taken into account