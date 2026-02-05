Health Ministry plans to resolve medicines shortage issue within two months

The state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzfarmatsiya, which is supposed to supply hospitals with vital medications, has failed to fulfill its obligations. Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Dosmambetov announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

He noted that the company’s operations in 2024-2025 were ineffective, and 40 percent of medicines deliveries were not fulfilled.

«We have completely replaced the executive team, eliminated ineffective management and corruption schemes. Medicines were ordered that were supposed to arrive in 2025. We had a commission meeting at the end of December and took urgent measures. The first batch arrived just earlier this week and is currently undergoing registration. Drugs for cancer patients and newborns are being distributed to hospitals,» the minister said.

He added that hospitals will be provided with the necessary medicines within two months.

The minister previously spoke of a crisis at the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzfarmatsiya, blaming internal management problems for the crisis: weak management, conflicts of interest, and, in some cases, the direct involvement of previous executives in schemes with pharmaceutical companies.