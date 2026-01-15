Kyrgyzfarmatsiya starts centralized procurement of medicines for 2026

The state enterprise Kyrgyfarmatsiya has announced the launch of a centralized procurement process for medicines and medical products for 2026.

According to the enterprise, the procurement procedure will consist of three stages:

Price monitoring Announcement on the state procurement platform Selection of the winning bidder

Patients and the general public have repeatedly voiced complaints regarding the work of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya. The enterprise acknowledges existing problems but emphasizes that hospitals often submit procurement requests late, incompletely, or with errors.

In response, the Ministry of Health has decided to review the activities of the state enterprise.

Up to 95 percent of medicines are imported to the republic.