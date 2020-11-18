Best CIS Student 2020 title awarded to 24 Kyrgyzstanis

Awarding of winners of Best CIS Student 2020 competition took place at the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The head of the Ministry of Education Almazbek Beishenaliev congratulated the winners.

«The goal of the project is to reveal significant innovative projects of young scientists, as well as to encourage the best students of all universities of the CIS countries, who have shown themselves most actively in research work, creativity, student self-government, sports and creating a unifying platform for the development of science and education, formation of student cooperation of the Commonwealth countries,» the ministry informed.

At least 600 applications from the CIS countries were submitted for participation in the competition, 70 of them — from Kyrgyzstan.

According to the results of the competition, 24 Kyrgyzstanis received awards.

The international project Best CIS Student 2020, organized by Bobek National Movement Association and the Association of Young Scientists of the CIS, was launched in March.