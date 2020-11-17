16:42
USD 84.80
EUR 100.56
RUB 1.10
English

Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan asked China to ease the burden of external debt, promising to ensure safety of Chinese companies and enterprises. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

On November 16, Ruslan Kazakbaev had a telephone conversation with a member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the PRC Wang Yi.

The ministers discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation, implementation of the previously reached agreements between Kyrgyzstan and China.

«In the wake of the negative impact of coronavirus infection on the macroeconomic situation, the head of the Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry drew attention to the importance of providing assistance in alleviating the burden of external debt on the country’s budget,» the statement says.

Ruslan Kazakbaev especially noted that the government would take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of companies and enterprises, as well as Chinese citizens working in Kyrgyzstan.

It is noted that for this purpose, the Foreign Ministry plans to hold a round-table conference with participation of representatives of leading Chinese companies and enterprises in Kyrgyzstan for a detailed discussion of problematic issues.

The Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi noted that the Chinese side was interested in further increase in the export of organic products from the Kyrgyz Republic to the PRC, as well as Kyrgyz coal to the border regions of the XUAR of the PRC. He expressed readiness of the Chinese side to continue active cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic on topical issues on the international agenda.

The ministers also discussed the issues of the full functioning of Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints at the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border.
link: https://24.kg/english/173380/
views: 155
Print
Related
Only every seventh Kyrgyzstani ready to give money for payment of external debt
Sadyr Japarov is looking for sources to pay off debt to China
China voices requirements to increase freight traffic across state border
More than 1 billion soms illegally transferred from Kyrgyzstan to China
Sadyr Japarov: Chinese investors can feel safe in the Kyrgyz Republic
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731.4 per citizen
Foreign Ministry to hold talks with China over barriers in cargo transportation
Humanitarian aid from China to Kyrgyzstan reaches $6.7 million
China asks to ensure safety of its citizens in Kyrgyzstan
Reconstruction of roads within 2nd phase of PRC grant begins in Bishkek
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
17 November, Tuesday
16:15
Children in Kyrgyzstan’s orphanages not protected from violence Children in Kyrgyzstan’s orphanages not protected from...
15:50
Bishkek City Hall hands over six ambulances to Emergency Medicine Center
15:32
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt
15:20
Community-acquired pneumonia death rate grows 2.5 times in Kyrgyzstan
15:09
At least 157 schoolchildren contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in November