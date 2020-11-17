Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan asked China to ease the burden of external debt, promising to ensure safety of Chinese companies and enterprises. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

On November 16, Ruslan Kazakbaev had a telephone conversation with a member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the PRC Wang Yi.

The ministers discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation, implementation of the previously reached agreements between Kyrgyzstan and China.

«In the wake of the negative impact of coronavirus infection on the macroeconomic situation, the head of the Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry drew attention to the importance of providing assistance in alleviating the burden of external debt on the country’s budget,» the statement says.

Ruslan Kazakbaev especially noted that the government would take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of companies and enterprises, as well as Chinese citizens working in Kyrgyzstan.

It is noted that for this purpose, the Foreign Ministry plans to hold a round-table conference with participation of representatives of leading Chinese companies and enterprises in Kyrgyzstan for a detailed discussion of problematic issues.

The Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi noted that the Chinese side was interested in further increase in the export of organic products from the Kyrgyz Republic to the PRC, as well as Kyrgyz coal to the border regions of the XUAR of the PRC. He expressed readiness of the Chinese side to continue active cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic on topical issues on the international agenda.

The ministers also discussed the issues of the full functioning of Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints at the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border.