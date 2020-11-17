15:11
Two new mobile hospitals to be built in Kadamdzhai and Bishkek

Two new mobile hospitals will be built in Kadamdzhai and Bishkek city. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced at a press conference.

According to him, an agreement on construction of the hospitals has been reached with the Uzbek side.

«Within ten days, Uzbek builders will construct a hospital in Kadamdzhai, because there is an increase in people infected with coronavirus. A similar hospital for 200 beds will also be built in the capital based at the National Hospital with all the necessary equipment,» the minister said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev stressed that the stocks of medicines in Kyrgyzstan would last from 1- 1.5 to 2 months, and there were no problems with PPE and medical equipment.
