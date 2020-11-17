12:06
USD 84.80
EUR 100.56
RUB 1.10
English

Prosecutor General's Office gets equipment for distance learning of employees

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan was donated equipment for distance learning of its employees. UNDP reports.

According to the organization, thanks to the support, distance learning will allow not only transmit information via video communication, but also accompany it with visual presentations, educational and practical video lessons.

In the current circumstances, it is recommended to use distance learning of employees of prosecutors’ offices on the job using videoconferencing. The equipment was provided within the framework of UNDP projects «Support to criminal justice sector reform in Kyrgyzstan in accordance with the Rule of Law and International Standards» and «Promoting Kyrgyzstan’s Youth Cohesion and Interaction towards Uzbekistan.»
link: https://24.kg/english/173284/
views: 127
Print
Related
UNDP donates laptops to regional media centers for $ 8,300
Universities of Kyrgyzstan to teach some subjects offline
Quality of education dropped after switch to distance learning in Kyrgyzstan
Teachers forced to borrow money to buy smartphones for distance learning
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
UNDP mobile teams provide medical services to patients at home
Health Ministry believes that 2nd school term should pass online
Japan, UNDP donate masks for $ 115,000 to National Phthisiology Center
Schoolchildren in Bishkek to continue their education online
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
17 November, Tuesday
12:02
Bishkek - Kara-Balta highway: Asphalt to be laid by June 2021 Bishkek - Kara-Balta highway: Asphalt to be laid by Jun...
11:54
Only every seventh Kyrgyzstani ready to give money for payment of external debt
11:34
Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan for assistance
11:24
National Bank conducts 2nd intervention in November to support som
11:10
Air pollution level decreases in some Bishkek districts