Prosecutor General's Office gets equipment for distance learning of employees

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan was donated equipment for distance learning of its employees. UNDP reports.

According to the organization, thanks to the support, distance learning will allow not only transmit information via video communication, but also accompany it with visual presentations, educational and practical video lessons.

In the current circumstances, it is recommended to use distance learning of employees of prosecutors’ offices on the job using videoconferencing. The equipment was provided within the framework of UNDP projects «Support to criminal justice sector reform in Kyrgyzstan in accordance with the Rule of Law and International Standards» and «Promoting Kyrgyzstan’s Youth Cohesion and Interaction towards Uzbekistan.»