Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree not to build facilities in border zone

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed not to build facilities in border areas.

A meeting of representatives of Batken and Sughd regions took place the day before, where appropriate agreements were reached. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

During the meeting, two deputy plenipotentiaries of Batken region, Zharkynbek Maksutov, and the Sughd region, Bahaviddin Bahadyrzoda, discussed border issues and agreed not to build facilities at a distance of 200 meters until the boundaries were determined.

«The parties also agreed to prevent border conflicts among local residents and work together. In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first meeting of representatives of the two states since the beginning of this year,» the press service added.