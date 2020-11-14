13:49
USD 84.80
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree not to build facilities in border zone

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed not to build facilities in border areas.

A meeting of representatives of Batken and Sughd regions took place the day before, where appropriate agreements were reached. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

During the meeting, two deputy plenipotentiaries of Batken region, Zharkynbek Maksutov, and the Sughd region, Bahaviddin Bahadyrzoda, discussed border issues and agreed not to build facilities at a distance of 200 meters until the boundaries were determined.

«The parties also agreed to prevent border conflicts among local residents and work together. In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first meeting of representatives of the two states since the beginning of this year,» the press service added.
link: https://24.kg/english/173050/
views: 136
Print
Related
Border conflict: Tajik side dismantles pipes at disputed section
Another border conflict: Border guards fire into the air
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan receives Ambassadors of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan
Emomali Rahmon wins presidential elections in Tajikistan
Presidential elections held in Tajikistan
Another conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Kyrgyzstani wounded
State Border Service calls on Tajik side not to spread false information
Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan hands protest note to Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Border conflict: One of servicemen to be operated on
Border conflict: Tajikistan reports two wounded
Popular
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
Acting President Japarov to participate in meeting of SCO Heads of State Council Acting President Japarov to participate in meeting of SCO Heads of State Council
14 November, Saturday
13:36
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 50.4 million for a month International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 50.4...
13:20
Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits notification to CEC
13:07
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:02
One patient dies from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:59
540 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours