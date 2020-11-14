Security Council Secretary checks readiness of hospitals for COVID-19

Security Council Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Ryskeldi Musaev checked readiness of the Infectious Diseases Department of Semetei City Clinical Hospital No. 1 for admission of patients. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

As part of his working trip, Ryskeldi Musaev visited the Infectious Department of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 and the new building of the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital, where he got acquainted with the preparation for admission of patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia.

Following the results of the inspection, it was noted that the Infectious Diseases Department of Semetei was completely ready for admission of patients with coronavirus infection and would begin its work in the coming days.

The Secretary of the Security Council also visited the center for training of doctors involved in the fight against coronavirus infection and checked the availability of necessary medicines at the National Hospital of the Ministry of Health. More than 7,500 medical workers have been trained in the treatment of patients with symptoms of coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia.

To date, the necessary stock of medicines and medical equipment has been formed for the next two months to provide medical care to the population and to cover the needs in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia.