Construction of 3rd department of Children's Oncology Center starts in Bishkek

Construction of another department of the Children’s Oncology Center started in Bishkek. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The capsule was laid at the construction site today. The work will be carried out thanks to the financial assistance of the Kuwait As Safa Center Charitable Foundation.

The Center of Hematology and Organ Transplantation with a total area of ​​1,620 square meters was also opened today. It has two surgery blocks, an intensive care unit and intensive care wards.
