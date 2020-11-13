Sadyr Japarov asks heads of foreign embassies for assistance

The authorities of Kyrgyzstan are interested in the development of regional and international relations. The acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with the diplomatic corps of foreign states accredited in Bishkek.

He noted that this meeting was organized in order to answer some doubts about the events in the country that the diplomats had.

«Kyrgyzstan has always been distinguished by its strict adherence to legal and regulatory norms. We will fully fulfill all the international obligations assumed earlier,» he said.

According to Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan will continue its participation in such organizations as the SCO, the CSTO, and will also continue cooperation with the European Union and European countries, the Turkic and Arab world. Its course in relations with South Asia, the Middle and Far East will not change.

«I ask you to help us for an objective perception of events in Kyrgyzstan by our international partners and help us to convey objective information. I also call on all of you to support projects on attraction of investments, fight against coronavirus infection and improvement of the socio-economic situation,» Sadyr Japarov addressed representatives of foreign embassies and international organizations working in the Kyrgyz Republic.