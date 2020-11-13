Residents of Uzgen complain about lack of water and electricity

Residents of Uzgen town in Kyrgyzstan complain about the lack of water and electricity. They informed 24.kg news agency about it.

«There is no clean drinking water for months in Uzgen town, the sewerage system does not work, electricity is cut off for months. Unbearable conditions are created for the population. What is the head of the district looking at? They fight for the posts of the head of the district and mayor, but no one thinks about the people, no conditions are created for them,» the reader writes.

According to the reader, there is no clean drinking water left in stores, there is no water for washing, toilet.

«During the pandemic, unsanitary conditions in residential buildings destroy the health of the population,» the resident of Uzgen says.