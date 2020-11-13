13:22
USD 84.51
EUR 99.61
RUB 1.10
English

Residents of Uzgen complain about lack of water and electricity

Residents of Uzgen town in Kyrgyzstan complain about the lack of water and electricity. They informed 24.kg news agency about it.

«There is no clean drinking water for months in Uzgen town, the sewerage system does not work, electricity is cut off for months. Unbearable conditions are created for the population. What is the head of the district looking at? They fight for the posts of the head of the district and mayor, but no one thinks about the people, no conditions are created for them,» the reader writes.

According to the reader, there is no clean drinking water left in stores, there is no water for washing, toilet.

«During the pandemic, unsanitary conditions in residential buildings destroy the health of the population,» the resident of Uzgen says.
link: https://24.kg/english/172895/
views: 122
Print
Related
Dzhal microdistrict has no hot water today
Kyrgyzstan to buy electricity from Kazakhstan for 2.4 cents
Sadyr Japarov promises to lift restrictions on electricity consumption
Sadyr Japarov is urged to stop legal theft in power industry
Cold water supply to be suspended in center of Bishkek tomorrow
Part of Bishkek temporarily left without electricity
Two housing estates in Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Abdylda Israilov: There will be no rolling blackouts this winter
Two housing estates in Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Three housing estates in Bishkek have no water today
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
13 November, Friday
13:19
WHO: Measles cases hit 23-year high last year WHO: Measles cases hit 23-year high last year
13:02
Ambassador of Azerbaijan asks to enhance protection of diplomatic missions
12:22
Sadyr Japarov asks heads of foreign embassies for assistance
12:13
Sadyr Japarov assures diplomats of legitimacy of new government in Kyrgyzstan
11:50
Residents of Uzgen complain about lack of water and electricity