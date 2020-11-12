19:01
Kyrgyzstan to buy electricity from Kazakhstan for 2.4 cents

Kazakhstan will supply Kyrgyzstan with 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity according to an even daily schedule at a price of 2.4 cents per 1 kilowatt-hour. Electric Stations OJSC reported.

Such a price was stipulated in the protocol of negotiations between representatives of water and energy departments of the two countries. The company considers the agreed price as acceptable. For example, in the course of negotiations over the import of electricity to Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side offered a price of 3 cents.

«By order of the Government of Kyrgyzstan dated September 18, 2020, Electric Stations OJSC entered into an agreement with Ekibastuz GRES-1 named after Bulat Nurzhanov LLP on the supply of electricity from Kazakhstan for November — December 2020. Supply of electricity is expected based on the technical capabilities of generating EGRES-1 and the capacity of electrical networks,» Electric Stations company reports.
