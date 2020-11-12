Sadyr Japarov about depriving Sooronbai Jeenbekov of status of ex-president

Acting head of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov answered a question from journalists about depriving Sooronbai Jeenbekov of the status of ex-president.

He was asked if it turns out that the former head of state was involved in corruption, whether he will be prosecuted and whether he will be deprived of his status as an ex-president.

«The facts of Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s involvement in committing grave crimes have not yet been revealed. Therefore, the issue of depriving him of his status was not discussed,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on October 15, 2020 after lengthy but unsuccessful negotiations with politicians who actually came to power after the riots at rallies against parliamentary election results.