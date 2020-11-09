23:44
Sadyr Japarov congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory

The Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated the U.S. President-elect Joseph Biden on his election victory. Press service of the head of state reported.

«The United States is currently at a historic stage of its development, and I am confident that under your leadership the American people will reach new heights. The Kyrgyz Republic has always paid special attention to the mutually beneficial development of Kyrgyz-American relations. I note with great satisfaction that negotiations over a draft basic cooperation agreement are moving forward. I am confident that joint efforts will bring Kyrgyz-American relations to a new qualitative level for the benefit of both peoples,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

Sadyr Japarov wished Joseph Biden good health and success in his endeavors, and the people of the United States — peace and prosperity.
