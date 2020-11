Foreign trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan amounted to $ 471.3 million, decreasing by 30 percent for 8 months of 2020. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

Exports totaled $ 170.5 million. This is 26.3 percent less compared to the last year. Import of Kazakhstan’s products reached $ 300.8 million that is 31 percent less than in the past year.

The share of Kazakhstan in the foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan reaches 13.5 percent.