Branch of National Bank of Pakistan closes in Kyrgyzstan

By the decision of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Pakistan, its branch in Bishkek will be closed. Statement of the financial institution says.

All clients of the bank are asked to close their existing accounts at the branch until February 28, 2021. This period is determined in order the clients / depositors to have an opportunity to choose another bank for their banking needs and to avoid the inconvenience of changing banks.

«The closure of the branch is connected with its voluntary liquidation. At the same time, the bank’s financial position is stable. The branch has enough liquidity to fully respond to its obligations and settle accounts with all its depositors,» the bank says.

The branch of the National Bank of Pakistan has been operating in Kyrgyzstan since April 2000 as a full-fledged commercial bank.

After the closure of the branch of the National Bank of Pakistan, there will be 22 commercial banks working in the Kyrgyz Republic.