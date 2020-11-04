20:02
USD 83.70
EUR 97.80
RUB 1.05
English

Branch of National Bank of Pakistan closes in Kyrgyzstan

By the decision of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Pakistan, its branch in Bishkek will be closed. Statement of the financial institution says.

All clients of the bank are asked to close their existing accounts at the branch until February 28, 2021. This period is determined in order the clients / depositors to have an opportunity to choose another bank for their banking needs and to avoid the inconvenience of changing banks.

«The closure of the branch is connected with its voluntary liquidation. At the same time, the bank’s financial position is stable. The branch has enough liquidity to fully respond to its obligations and settle accounts with all its depositors,» the bank says.

The branch of the National Bank of Pakistan has been operating in Kyrgyzstan since April 2000 as a full-fledged commercial bank.

After the closure of the branch of the National Bank of Pakistan, there will be 22 commercial banks working in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/171980/
views: 151
Print
Related
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Pakistani illegally invites his fellow citizens to work in Kyrgyzstan
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Suspects in beating Pakistani volunteer placed in pretrial detention center
94 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Pakistan
Citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Pakistan
Popular
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total 484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
4 November, Wednesday
19:40
Girl dies after jumping off Sulaiman-Too mountain in Osh city Girl dies after jumping off Sulaiman-Too mountain in Os...
19:27
Economic amnesty in Kyrgyzstan: Four people compensate over 382 million
18:39
Heroin for over 1 million soms confiscated from man in Osh city
18:33
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visits Terek-Sai field
18:25
Branch of National Bank of Pakistan closes in Kyrgyzstan