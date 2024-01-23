14:11
Shares of Eurasian Savings Bank transferred to National Investments Agency

The Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan transferred a controlling stake in the Eurasian Development Bank to the National Agency for Investments. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

The national agency received 60.95 percent of shares under the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution of December 21, 2023. In total, the agency acquired 19.5 million shares with a nominal value of 20 soms each. This means that the shares of the National Agency for Investments are valued at 390.3 million soms.

Earlier it was planned to transfer Eurasian Savings Bank to the State Property Management Agency.

  • Eurasian Savings Bank OJSC is the former KyrgyzCreditBank. It was renamed in April 2016. The conservation regime was in effect there since January 31, 2011 in connection with the initiation of a criminal case against shareholders and officials. Afterwards shareholders were replaced there, and the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the absence of charges against them. The temporary administration regime at the bank was terminated in August 2023.
link: https://24.kg/english/284867/
views: 28
