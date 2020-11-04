Russian military donate humanitarian aid to neuropsychiatric hospital

Servicemen of Kant Russian air base in the Kyrgyz Republic organized a humanitarian campaign for a neuropsychiatric hospital. Asia in the Center Telegram channel reported.

The personnel of the air base handed over food packages to the social institution, consisting of various types of cereals, eggs, butter and other food products. The Russian military also included essential items and sets of detergents and disinfectants, which are especially relevant during the pandemic, in the humanitarian aid packages.

«This is not the first such a campaign organized by the Russian pilots. Assistance is provided to those in need on a regular basis: schoolchildren, medical personnel of the republic, veterans and other people who have turned to the Russian side for support,» the channel notes.