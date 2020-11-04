12:25
USD 83.70
EUR 97.80
RUB 1.05
English

Russian military donate humanitarian aid to neuropsychiatric hospital

Servicemen of Kant Russian air base in the Kyrgyz Republic organized a humanitarian campaign for a neuropsychiatric hospital. Asia in the Center Telegram channel reported.

The personnel of the air base handed over food packages to the social institution, consisting of various types of cereals, eggs, butter and other food products. The Russian military also included essential items and sets of detergents and disinfectants, which are especially relevant during the pandemic, in the humanitarian aid packages.

«This is not the first such a campaign organized by the Russian pilots. Assistance is provided to those in need on a regular basis: schoolchildren, medical personnel of the republic, veterans and other people who have turned to the Russian side for support,» the channel notes.
link: https://24.kg/english/171883/
views: 40
Print
Related
WHO to deliver another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19
Humanitarian aid from China to Kyrgyzstan reaches $6.7 million
WHO donates over 1.5 million medical masks to Kyrgyzstan
Arab Charitable Foundation donates batch of PPE to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Emergencies Ministry receives video equipment for online conferences
Iran renders humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Correctional institutions of Kyrgyzstan receive 20 tons of hygiene items
Private companies continue to purchase medical equipment for regions
Migrant from Moscow, sponsor install oxygen station in Osh hospital
Ilshat Public Foundation donates 5 ambulances to Ministry of Health
Popular
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total 484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
4 November, Wednesday
12:13
Russian military donate humanitarian aid to neuropsychiatric hospital Russian military donate humanitarian aid to neuropsychi...
12:07
EAEU countries build up trade with Iran despite coronavirus
3 November, Tuesday
19:01
People's guards awarded medals for ensuring law and order in Bishkek
18:25
Detainee sews his mouth shut and attempts to commit suicide in Bishkek
18:12
About 7.5 billion soms in taxes and payments collected in October in Kyrgyzstan
17:58
Rally against corruption in sports held in Bishkek
16:34
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan