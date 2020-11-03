Presidential elections: New requirements for TV and radio channels voiced

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved a list of requirements for media and online media outlets for accreditation to cover early presidential elections and preparations for them in Kyrgyzstan, as well as to place advertising materials from candidates.

The media and online media outlets must submit to the CEC information on the amount and other conditions of payment for the provision of airtime, print space or the right to publication no later than 15 calendar days from the date of the official publication of the decision on scheduling the election campaign until November 7 inclusive.

TV and radio channels must send copies of broadcasting permits issued by the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism to the CEC.

This is not a registration number in the database of the Ministry of Justice, but a permission for broadcasting.

The CEC is obliged to publish on its official website information on the amount and other conditions of payment for the provision of airtime, print space or the right to publication until November 11 inclusive.

So far, the Central Election Commission has received applications for participation in the elections from the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party Adakhan Madumarov, the author of the famous meme «Winter will not come» Arstan Alai, an economist Kuban Choroev, an activist Nazarbek Nyshanov and former governor of Jalal-Abad region Bektur Asanov. They are all self-nominated candidates.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.