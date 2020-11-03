10:16
USD 81.80
EUR 95.16
RUB 1.02
English

Presidential elections: New requirements for TV and radio channels voiced

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved a list of requirements for media and online media outlets for accreditation to cover early presidential elections and preparations for them in Kyrgyzstan, as well as to place advertising materials from candidates.

The media and online media outlets must submit to the CEC information on the amount and other conditions of payment for the provision of airtime, print space or the right to publication no later than 15 calendar days from the date of the official publication of the decision on scheduling the election campaign until November 7 inclusive.

TV and radio channels must send copies of broadcasting permits issued by the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism to the CEC.

This is not a registration number in the database of the Ministry of Justice, but a permission for broadcasting.

The CEC is obliged to publish on its official website information on the amount and other conditions of payment for the provision of airtime, print space or the right to publication until November 11 inclusive.

So far, the Central Election Commission has received applications for participation in the elections from the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party Adakhan Madumarov, the author of the famous meme «Winter will not come» Arstan Alai, an economist Kuban Choroev, an activist Nazarbek Nyshanov and former governor of Jalal-Abad region Bektur Asanov. They are all self-nominated candidates.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/171709/
views: 41
Print
Related
Media community urges authorities to investigate attacks on journalists
Presidential elections: Voters’ lists to be published by November 10
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections: CEC clarifies media accreditation rules
Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov to run for office
Presidential elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan approves cost estimate
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15
CEC has to register presidential candidates 26 days before elections
Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Emomali Rahmon wins presidential elections in Tajikistan
Popular
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total 484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
3 November, Tuesday
10:09
Regular flights to Novosibirsk from Bishkek and Osh resumed Regular flights to Novosibirsk from Bishkek and Osh res...
10:05
Presidential elections: New requirements for TV and radio channels voiced
09:49
Over 58,000 people vaccinated against flu in Bishkek
09:36
Balbak Tulobaev instructs to vaccinate sellers against influenza in bazaars
09:29
Omurbek Babanov supports presidential form of government
2 November, Monday
18:42
Cold water supply to be suspended in center of Bishkek tomorrow
18:36
Omurbek Babanov: Riots on October 9 were provoked by third forces
18:25
Semetei hospital to begin admitting COVID-19 patients within a week
18:02
Nurbek Kozubekov becomes head of National Energy Holding
17:53
Staff reshuffles at Bishkek City Hall: Head of sanitary landfill replaced