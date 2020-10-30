14:45
USD 81.80
EUR 95.95
RUB 1.04
English

Rally of Severelectro employees continues near Government House

Employees of Severelectro OJSC came to the Government House. They want to meet with the Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

Power engineers are preparing an appeal. The protesters intend to defend their position until they are heard. They continue to demand to reinstate the previously dismissed director of the company, Doskul Bekmurzaev, in office.

According to the protesters, employees of four power distribution zones in Bishkek refuse to work. In case of a breakdown, none of them will react.

By the decision of the Board of Directors of Severelectro OJSC, Doskul Bekmurzaev was dismissed from his post as General Director of the company on October 28. Press service of the company reported.

Ulan Astarkulov became the new head of Severelectro OJSC. The decision was agreed with the State Property Management Fund and National Energy Holding OJSC.
link: https://24.kg/english/171422/
views: 81
Print
Related
Severelectro employees demand dialogue with management
Power engineers disagree with appointment of new Severelectro director
Severelectro plans to disconnect more than 10,000 consumers
General Director of Severelectro company replaced
Another rally held near Bishkek City Hall
Rally near Bishkek City Hall: Balbak Tulobaev comes out to protesters
Another rally held at building of Central Election Commission in Bishkek
People with flags gather near City Hall in Bishkek
Uzgen residents hold rally demanding to return former head of district
Activists, politicians demand to lower electoral threshold to 1 percent
Popular
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15 Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15
30 October, Friday
14:32
Civil activists propose to develop e-democracy in Kyrgyzstan Civil activists propose to develop e-democracy in Kyrgy...
14:16
Rally of Severelectro employees continues near Government House
14:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 44.9 million people globally
13:34
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:20
Chief Veterinarian of Kyrgyzstan detained on suspicion of corruption