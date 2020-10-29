12:42
USD 81.67
EUR 96.08
RUB 1.05
English

Role of people's guards in establishing order discussed in Bishkek

A regular meeting of a working group on the development of a program for the development of the capital’s police for 2021-2023 was held at the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. Press service of the department reported today.

«The meeting was attended by the head of the Central Internal Affairs Department Kanat Dzhumagaziev and other heads of divisions of the central department, as well as representatives of the expert community and civil society. The experts expressed a wish. When working out the development program of the Central Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, in their opinion, the current socio-political situation in the republic should be taken into account. The program documents should include the roles of public preventive centers and voluntary people’s guards, who provide significant assistance to the police in difficult times for the state,» the police department said.

The press service of the department noted that the main goal of the program for the development of the city police for 2021-2023 is to create an effective system that ensures at the proper level the observance of the rights and freedoms of citizens, public order, as well as the safety of guests and residents of Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/171216/
views: 136
Print
Related
Police of Kyrgyzstan searching for citizens escaped from investigation abroad
Internal Affairs Department: Night in Bishkek passed without incidents
Bishkek police: Night in the capital passed calmly, without incidents
Police start working in Bishkek
Law enforcement bodies return to patrolling Bishkek streets
Escaped from Bishkek police department arrested
Bishkek police put on heightened alert
Police to be put on combat alert during World Nomad Games
Policemen root out 11 tons of wild hemp in Chui region
Policemen burn down 30 hectares of wild hemp in Jalal-Abad region
Popular
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15 Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15
29 October, Thursday
12:40
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in blac...
12:17
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:05
One patient dies from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:02
460 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:58
522 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 57,798 in total