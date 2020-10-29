Role of people's guards in establishing order discussed in Bishkek

A regular meeting of a working group on the development of a program for the development of the capital’s police for 2021-2023 was held at the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. Press service of the department reported today.

«The meeting was attended by the head of the Central Internal Affairs Department Kanat Dzhumagaziev and other heads of divisions of the central department, as well as representatives of the expert community and civil society. The experts expressed a wish. When working out the development program of the Central Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, in their opinion, the current socio-political situation in the republic should be taken into account. The program documents should include the roles of public preventive centers and voluntary people’s guards, who provide significant assistance to the police in difficult times for the state,» the police department said.

The press service of the department noted that the main goal of the program for the development of the city police for 2021-2023 is to create an effective system that ensures at the proper level the observance of the rights and freedoms of citizens, public order, as well as the safety of guests and residents of Bishkek.