Police of Kyrgyzstan searching for citizens escaped from investigation abroad

The internal affairs bodies of Kyrgyzstan continue to search for citizens who are hiding from investigation abroad. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic reported.

Organization of investigative work in relation to persons hiding from the investigation, interrogation and court is one of the most important components of the activities of the internal affairs bodies.

«Detention of citizens who have been put on the wanted list for committing various crimes, bringing them to criminal responsibility includes ensuring of the most important principle of the inevitability of punishment,» the ministry said.