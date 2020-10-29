12:42
Japarov calls on Kyrgyzstanis to report corruption to SCNS via social media

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called on Kyrgyzstanis to report corruption to the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) via social media and instant messengers. He wrote about it on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the State Committee for National Security has built a bridge via social media for the convenience of citizens who have applied. Citizens can send videos related to corruption through WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook.

«Since October 28, 2020, WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook mobile applications have been working at the State Committee for National Security for the convenience of citizens. Using these applications, you can send messages, audio and video materials about manifestations of corruption,» he said.

  • WhatsApp 0501660020;
  • Telegram 0501660020;
  • SCNS e-mail gknb@gmail.com.

Earlier Sadyr Japarov announced an economic amnesty.

«With the powers given to me, I officially declare an economic amnesty,» he said in his address on October 21, 2020. However, not a single fact of voluntary appearance of anyone to the state bodies has yet been reported.
