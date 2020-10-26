14:21
Earthquake occurs at Kyrgyzstan – Tajikistan border

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred at the border of Kyrgyzstan with Tajikistan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology, the tremors were recorded in Kara-Teyit, Karamyk, Shibe villages in Chon-Alai district, Osh region at about 9.10 am. The earthquake strength reached magnitude 3.

Residents of Teskei, Tunuk-Suu, Kan, Sary-Talaa, Dzo-Paya and Kyshtuut villages also felt the tremors. The magnitude of the shocks reached 2.5 points.

No injured or destructions were registered.
link: https://24.kg/english/170773/
