Reforma party intends to collect electoral deposit through court

Reforma party is going to collect its electoral deposit in the amount of 5 million soms through the court. The leader of the political organization, Klara Sooronkulova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the party applied to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan with a statement. Bir Bol sent a similar appeal.

«The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda refers to the fact that there is no such norm in the law. This is our money and they should be returned to us, since the voting results have been canceled. But to be honest, I think that the problem is not in the law, but in the fact that there is no money in the budget now, and 90 million soms is the sum of the deposits of all 16 parties participating in the race, and it is a good help,» Klara Sooronkulova said.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which then developed into riots. As a result, the government was replaced in the country — President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.
