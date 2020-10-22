Sooronbai Jeenbekov hands out state awards to assistants before resignation

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov handed out state awards to assistants and employees of his Executive Office before resignation. The decree was signed by him on October 9.

At least 25 people received state awards. The head of the Executive Office of the President Dosaly Esenaliev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the Parliament Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev, the head of the Foreign Policy Department Daniyar Sydykov, the Spokeswoman for the President Tolgonai Stamalieva received the title Honored Worker of the State Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The state award was also handed to the head of the secretariat Cholpon Abdrakhmanova, the head of the sector of acts of the secretariat Azat Abdysadyr uulu and the head of the Department of Public Administration Policy, Organizational and Inspection work Akylbek Orozaliev.

The title Honored Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic was awarded to the Sanitary Doctor of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision of the capital Dilbar Bekieva and Honored Worker of the Public Service Sector — to the pensioner Ydyrys Moldaliev.

At least 16 officials received certificates of honor, including presidential aide Ernis Toltoev and a driver Mairamkaly Aliev.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation on October 15. The acting head of state is the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.