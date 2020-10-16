Sooronbai Jeenbekov confers rank of General to Commandant of Bishkek

Two deputy heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan have been awarded General rank. The decree was signed yesterday by Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The Deputy Minister Mirlan Kanimetov and Almaz Orozaliev became Generals. The latter is the Commandant of Bishkek for the duration of the state of emergency.

The head of state resigned today. The Parliament accepted his resignation. Speaker of the Parliament Kanat Isaev refused to perform duties of the President. The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov became the acting head of state.