Rarest names of Kyrgyzstanis in 2020 voiced

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan voiced the most unusual names of children who were registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2020.

These are Artykaly, Zhasulan, Zhaisan, Elal, Tengis, Alister, Belek, Dobrynya, Akbalban, Lelin, Maksemus among male names.

The rarest female names this year were: Dominika, Marsiana, Nuri, Devora, Nikolina, Atika, Aisenem, Belek-Aiym, Eltaazim, Akylyiman, Balkiyal.

According to the state service, 114,823 newborn babies have been registered in Kyrgyzstan for 9 months of this year. Most often, parents choose the most popular names for their sons and daughters, like Umar, Alinur, Rayana and Amina.