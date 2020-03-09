10:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

State Registration Service tells about rarest names in Kyrgyzstan

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan told about the most popular and rare names of children in 2019.

The boys were most often named Umar, Alinur, Alikhan, Ali and Nurislam, and the girls — Rayana, Amina, Fatima, Aliya and Aylin. The rarest names were Ai-Kun, Chachyke, Tattybubu, Zhanyl myrza, Luna, Achilles, Ertoshtuk, Genghis Khan, Lexus, Balasagyn.

As a result of 2019, most of the children were born in Osh region — 48,852, and least of all — in Talas region (6,009).

The highest number of boys were born in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul regions (51.7 percent of the total number of children).
link: https://24.kg/english/145856/
views: 54
Print
Related
Rarest names in Kyrgyzstan announced
Rayana and Umar - the most popular names among Kyrgyzstanis
State Registration Service voices most popular names in Kyrgyzstan
Several villages renamed in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov
Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus
9 March, Monday
10:55
Pentathletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan Pentathletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan
10:46
About 50 participants of women's march taken to police department
10:36
Unknown men disperse women's solidarity march in Bishkek
10:28
State Registration Service tells about rarest names in Kyrgyzstan
10:04
Kyrgyz women mostly live in rural areas and get married early
8 March, Sunday
13:00
Jennifer Tasker: Kurut is a good substitute for strong cheese