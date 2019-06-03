11:07
Rayana and Umar - the most popular names among Kyrgyzstanis

The most popular names among Kyrgyzstanis are Rayana and Umar. Press service of the State Registration Service reported.

At least 1,238 newborn Umars and 857 newborn Rayanas have been registered for four months of 2019.

«For the third year in a row, these names are in the top 10 the most popular names for children in Kyrgyzstan,» the SRS said.

Amina, Aliya, Fatima, Ailin, Aruuke, Aruuzat, Salikha and Aibiyke are also popular names for girls. Boys are often named Alinur, Bilal, Alikhan, Ali, Nurislam, Amir, Ramazan and Emir.

The State Registration Service added that 56,525 births of children have been registered for four months of 2019.
