The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan has voiced the most popular names of newborns in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year.

According to the state service, the name Umar remains one of the most popular names in the country for newborn boys for the sixth year in a row.

Among others, male names Alinur and Muhammad, female names — Rayana, Amina and Fatima are among the most popular for nine months of 2020.