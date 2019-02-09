14:02
State Registration Service voices most popular names in Kyrgyzstan

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan named the most popular and rarest names in the republic in 2018.

The most popular names for boys are Umar, Alinur and Ali, and for girls — Rayana, Amina and Ailin.

The name Umar has been popular name in Kyrgyzstan for the fourth year in a row.

Rare names for the boys are Musobek, Aibolsun, Arapabdanbek, Yahiobek, Uvaes. The rare names for girls are Seidanur, Suusarai, Gulnurkan, Muksina, Bioisha.

The name Mukhammed was especially popular for newborn Kyrgyzstanis last year: at least 2,471 boys were named after the Muslim prophet in various versions — Mukhammad, Mukhammadyusuf, Mukhammed, Nurmukhammed, Mukhammadali, Mukhammadumar, Mukhammadamin.

During the year, 146,900 birth certificates have been issued, about 108,000 applications for balaga suyunchu one-time allowance have been received.
