Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a law on renaming a number of villages and rural districts. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

In order to legitimize and return historical names, Novovoznesenovsky rural district became Boz-Uchuk, Gavrilovka village — Orto-Say village, Frunze village — Dzhigach-Korgon village.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on December 13, 2017.