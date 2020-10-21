CEC of Kyrgyzstan intends to spend over 450 million soms on repeat elections

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) intends to spend over 450 million soms on the repeat elections. The Chairwoman of the CEC, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, announced at a CEC meeting.

According to her, the cost estimate has already been sent to the Ministry of Finance.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova added that negotiations were underway with donors over support of the elections in order to reduce financial burden on the budget.

The CEC has scheduled the repeat parliamentary elections for December 20.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which later developed into riots.

As a result, the government of the country was replaced — the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.