Repeat parliamentary elections to be held on December 20 in Kyrgyzstan

Repeat parliamentary elections will be held on December 20 in Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made unanimously at the meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) today.

The CEC member Gulnara Dzhurabaeva noted that the CEC has prepared amendments to some legislative acts. «They were approved by the committee, and this work will be carried out simultaneously. Our decision is not an obstacle to adoption of these programs,» she said.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which later developed into riots.

As a result, the government of the country was replaced — the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.
