Ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev summoned for interrogation

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was summoned for interrogation. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that an investigator of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes has summoned him as a witness in the framework of a previously opened criminal case on the supply of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev is also defendant in the case on humanitarian aid supplies to the country. He was placed in the detention center 1 in Bishkek.