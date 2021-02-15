Bishkek City Court remands Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev in custody

The Bishkek City Court remanded the ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev in custody. Lawyer Daniyar Erkimbaev told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, the court made such a decision today.
The ex-prime minister is accused of illicit enrichment. In addition, according to the investigation, Abylgaziev, being prime minister, signed a decree according to which Kumtor Gold Company CJSC was additionally provided with territory for exploration and gold mining. The total area of the mine more than doubled and reached 26,300 hectares, including several glaciers and a protected area.