Bishkek City Court remands Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev in custody

The Bishkek City Court remanded the ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev in custody. Lawyer Daniyar Erkimbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the court made such a decision today.

The ex-prime minister is accused of illicit enrichment. In addition, according to the investigation, Abylgaziev, being prime minister, signed a decree according to which Kumtor Gold Company CJSC was additionally provided with territory for exploration and gold mining. The total area of ​​the mine more than doubled and reached 26,300 hectares, including several glaciers and a protected area.
