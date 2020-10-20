19:17
USD 81.80
EUR 96.03
RUB 1.05
English

Members of terrorist underworld rob businessman in Jalal-Abad

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, detained two citizens of Kyrgyzstan who were engaged in robberies to finance the terrorist underworld. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency today.

«It has been found out that the detainees on the morning of October 19 attacked a businessman and stole money from him in the amount of 400,000 soms. During the arrest, material evidence was found and seized from them — stolen money, counterfeit foreign currency, a stun gun and cutting objects,» the message says.

The detainees are suspected of participating in the activities of illegal armed groups in Syria.

«Following orders of their leaders, they arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic to organize robberies in order to provide financial support for international terrorist groups,» the State Committee for National Security told.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Jalal-Abad Internal Affairs Department. An investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/170051/
views: 83
Print
Related
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains terrorist trained in Syria
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Russia for public support of terrorism
Terrorist recruiter arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Propagandist of terrorism detained in Kyrgyzstan
Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS intends to toughen punishment for participation in armed conflicts abroad
Fake Kyrgyz passport confiscated from foreigner suspected of terrorism
Arms cache of member of terrorist group found in Osh city
Mercenary terrorist arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan
20 October, Tuesday
18:39
Raiymbek Matraimov detained in Bishkek Raiymbek Matraimov detained in Bishkek
18:29
Members of terrorist underworld rob businessman in Jalal-Abad
18:22
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
18:19
Two people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
18:16
276 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours