Members of terrorist underworld rob businessman in Jalal-Abad

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, detained two citizens of Kyrgyzstan who were engaged in robberies to finance the terrorist underworld. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency today.

«It has been found out that the detainees on the morning of October 19 attacked a businessman and stole money from him in the amount of 400,000 soms. During the arrest, material evidence was found and seized from them — stolen money, counterfeit foreign currency, a stun gun and cutting objects,» the message says.

The detainees are suspected of participating in the activities of illegal armed groups in Syria.

«Following orders of their leaders, they arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic to organize robberies in order to provide financial support for international terrorist groups,» the State Committee for National Security told.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Jalal-Abad Internal Affairs Department. An investigation is underway.