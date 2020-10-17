Artem Novikov: Government must ensure protection and security for business

The Government must provide guarantee, ensure protection and security for the business. The First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said at a meeting with representatives of the country’s business associations.

«What happened in the mining sector is unacceptable, there is no justification. Therefore, I instructed the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety and the State Tax Service to visit these places, assess the damage and discuss possible measures to support these enterprises, given the difficult budget situation. The state of emergency has been canceled. The social and political situation has stabilized. Now all enterprises, shopping centers and other areas of business can switch to a full-fledged operating mode,» he said.

Related news EAEU forms new roadmap to combat obstacles in market

Artem Novikov recalled that meeting of the Council for Business Development and Investments would soon be held, which would also focus on the tasks of liberalizing the economy, reforming the tax and customs system and reducing barriers for entrepreneurs.

«We all understand that the primary task for the Government today is to stabilize the economic situation. This is a huge role for representatives of the business sector. The state will ensure your safety. Therefore, we will direct our maximum efforts to supporting business in the country,» Artem Novikov said.