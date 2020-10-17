Foreign Minister receives Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Ambassador on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Ruslan Kazakbaev on his appointment as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and conveyed congratulations from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on the occasion of his appointment as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, including the issues of enhancing the political dialogue, as well as implementation of specific projects in the socio-economic sphere. In particular, the parties noted the importance of resuming work on completion of the construction of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Park and the Aliyev secondary school in Bishkek, which will serve to further expand bilateral cooperation and become a symbol of friendship and brotherhood of our countries.

Ruslan Kazakbaev invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.