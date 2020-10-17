13:37
USD 81.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

Foreign Minister receives Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Ambassador on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Ruslan Kazakbaev on his appointment as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and conveyed congratulations from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on the occasion of his appointment as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, including the issues of enhancing the political dialogue, as well as implementation of specific projects in the socio-economic sphere. In particular, the parties noted the importance of resuming work on completion of the construction of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Park and the Aliyev secondary school in Bishkek, which will serve to further expand bilateral cooperation and become a symbol of friendship and brotherhood of our countries.

Ruslan Kazakbaev invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/169715/
views: 132
Print
Related
Ruslan Kazakbaev invites Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to visit Kyrgyzstan
Book of poems by daughter of President of Azerbaijan published in Bishkek
Republic Day in Azerbaijan: Hidayat Orujov about friendship with Kyrgyzstan
Friendship Park of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to be laid out in Bishkek
Construction of school at the expense of Azerbaijan starts in Kok-Zhar
Jeenbekov: Trading potential of Turkic Council states should be increased
Ilham Aliyev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Nursultan Nazarbayev in Baku
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Baku
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Baku
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
17 October, Saturday
12:40
$ 1 million needed to reconstruct zoo in Karakol $ 1 million needed to reconstruct zoo in Karakol
12:36
Reforma demands dissolution of Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan parties
12:17
21 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:08
Foreign Minister receives Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan
11:57
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours