Epidemiological situation is tense: Day patient hospitals opened in Bishkek

The epidemiological situation in the country and the capital of Kyrgyzstan remains tense. Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Victoria Mozgacheva, repeatedly inspected readiness of day patient hospitals in the capital. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to her, stocks of medicines and PPE were prepared in all hospitals. Medical teams are trained according to the algorithm of the Ministry of Health.

At least 30 beds have been prepared in Leninsky district of the capital at the school No. 96; at the school No. 95 — 50 beds;

A day hospital was deployed at the school No. 81 with 40 beds; 120 beds were prepared on Aini Street, 13 in school No. 69 in Pervomaisky district;

On the territory of the Oktyabrsky district — a hospital at the school No. 39 with 50 beds and 40 beds — at the school No. 63;

In Sverdlovsky district — hospitals have been prepared at the school No. 4 with 50 beds, and 60 beds have been deployed at the Eco-Economic Lyceum No. 65.

The City Hall stressed that required amount of oxygen concentrators is available, if necessary, they will be promptly delivered to hospitals.