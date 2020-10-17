12:07
USD 81.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

Epidemiological situation is tense: Day patient hospitals opened in Bishkek

The epidemiological situation in the country and the capital of Kyrgyzstan remains tense. Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Victoria Mozgacheva, repeatedly inspected readiness of day patient hospitals in the capital. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to her, stocks of medicines and PPE were prepared in all hospitals. Medical teams are trained according to the algorithm of the Ministry of Health.

  • At least 30 beds have been prepared in Leninsky district of the capital at the school No. 96; at the school No. 95 — 50 beds;
  • A day hospital was deployed at the school No. 81 with 40 beds; 120 beds were prepared on Aini Street, 13 in school No. 69 in Pervomaisky district;
  • On the territory of the Oktyabrsky district — a hospital at the school No. 39 with 50 beds and 40 beds — at the school No. 63;
  • In Sverdlovsky district — hospitals have been prepared at the school No. 4 with 50 beds, and 60 beds have been deployed at the Eco-Economic Lyceum No. 65.

The City Hall stressed that required amount of oxygen concentrators is available, if necessary, they will be promptly delivered to hospitals.
link: https://24.kg/english/169704/
views: 114
Print
Related
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
221 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
470 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 51,490 in total
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to admit COVID-19 patients only
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 38.8 million people globally
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
208 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
431 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 51,020 in total
Bishkek gets ready for second wave of COVID-19
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
17 October, Saturday
11:57
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the l...
11:55
221 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:52
470 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 51,490 in total
11:05
Drama Theater of Karakol needs major overhaul
10:55
Epidemiological situation is tense: Day patient hospitals opened in Bishkek
16 October, Friday
21:42
Ruslan Kazakbaev invites Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to visit Kyrgyzstan
21:34
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan talks to U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan