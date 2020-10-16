Ruslan Kazakbaev invites Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to visit Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received the doyen of the diplomatic corps — Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, including intensification of political dialogue, as well as implementation of specific projects in the social and economic sphere.

In particular, they noted the importance of resuming work on completion of construction of the Friendship Park of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev secondary school in Bishkek.

In addition, Ruslan Kazakbaev invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.